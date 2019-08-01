S12E17 – The Secret of Monkey Island

This week we’ve been doing more DIY, playing Slay the Spire and wrestling with CSS. We discuss a strictly confined snapped desktop environment, DNS over HTTPS as a snap, BT choosing Ubuntu for its 5G core and how the Ubuntu 19.10 development is progressing. We also round up some events and news from the tech world.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 12 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Mattias Wernér are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been doing more DIY!
- Mattias has been playing with Slay the Spire and slaving away over CSS with Visual Studio Code.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- UbuCon Europe 2019 – Call for volunteers: 10th to 13th of October 2019 – Sintra, Portugal.
- SeaGL 2019 – Call for papers: 15 to 16 of November, 2019 – Seattle Central College
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from The Secret of Monkey Island published in 1990 for PC by Lucasfilm Games.
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply