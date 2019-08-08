S12E18 – Pilotwings

This week we’ve been running Steam in the cloud via an NVIDIA SHIELD TV. We discuss if we even need new distros and whether its more Linux apps we need. Plus we bring you some GUI love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 12 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Mattias Wernér are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been setting up Steam with Family view and library sharing in the “nvidia cloud” using the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Mattias has been snapping strife.

We discuss creating new distros vs. creating new Linux apps and how do we advocate for more app development.

We share a GUI Lurve: UBports Installer

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! gpodder is still seeking a maintainer

Image taken from Pilotwings published in 1989 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System by Nintendo.

