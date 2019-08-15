S12E19 – Starglider

This week we’ve been fixing floors and playing with the new portal HTML element. We round up the Ubuntu community news including the release of 18.04.3 with a new hardware enablement stack, better desktop integration for Livepatch and improvements in accessing the latest Nvidia drivers. We also have our favourite picks from the general tech news.
It’s Season 12 Episode 19 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been fixing his floor.
- Stuart as been playing with the new portal HTML element.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- The Linux Application Summit is coming to Barcelona in November: 12th to 15th November – Barcelona, Spain.
- Open EdTech Global Festival 2019: 21 to 22 of November 2019 – Barcelona, Spain.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from Starglider published in 1986 for the Amiga by Rainbird.
