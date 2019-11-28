S12E34 – Buggy Boy

28th November 2019 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been in Vancouver and planning for Ubuntu 20.04. We respond to all your distro hopping feedback and bring you a command line love.

It’s Season 12 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
    • Martin has been in Vancouver at the Product Strategy sprint for Ubuntu 20.04
  • We discuss a segment.

  • We share a type of Lurve:

  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

  • Image taken from Buggy Boy published in 1987 for Commodore 64 by Elite Systems.

1 Comment » for S12E34 – Buggy Boy
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    29th November 2019 at 19:45

    Many an hour, I wiled away on Buggy Boy on my good old C64. Bliss.

    Reply

