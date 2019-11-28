S12E34 – Buggy Boy

This week we’ve been in Vancouver and planning for Ubuntu 20.04. We respond to all your distro hopping feedback and bring you a command line love.

It’s Season 12 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been in Vancouver at the Product Strategy sprint for Ubuntu 20.04

We discuss a segment.

We share a type of Lurve: mergerfs – a featureful union filesystem Have a listen to Jupiter EXTRAS episode 28 a chat with mergerfs developer Antonio Musumeci.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image taken from Buggy Boy published in 1987 for Commodore 64 by Elite Systems.

