S13E01 – Thirteen

This week the band is back together. We’ve been bringing new life into the universe and interconnecting chat systems. Distros are clad in new wallpapers, Raspberry Pi’s are being clustered with MicroK8s and the VR game industry has been revolutionsed.
It’s Season 13 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been having a baby
- Alan has been setting up an IRC to Telegram bridge with matterbridge.
- We discuss the community news:
- Xubuntu launches its wallpaper contest for 20.04
- Ubuntu Studio announces its wallpaper contest winners for 20.04 LTS
- Serial gallavanter Martin Wimpress has announced the Focal Fossa mascot, Felicity
- The World Cup of Ubuntu Desktops has been won by Hardy Heron
- Rhys Davies has written about building your own computing cluster with Raspberry Pis and MicroK8s
- Daniel Foré of Elementary OS ran a crowdfunding campaign for an in-person AppCenter development sprint
- Ubuntu-fr has some cool t-shirts for sale
- We mention some events:
- FOSS Talk Live is sadly not happening. We hope to see you next year instead.
- We discuss the news:
