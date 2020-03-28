S13E01 – Thirteen

28th March 2020 Samantha 5 Comments

This week the band is back together. We’ve been bringing new life into the universe and interconnecting chat systems. Distros are clad in new wallpapers, Raspberry Pi’s are being clustered with MicroK8s and the VR game industry has been revolutionsed.

It’s Season 13 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Jim sanderson says:
    29th March 2020 at 13:11

    Your back! So excited, been waiting patiently. Have not listened yet but thankyou for coming back.

  2. Torin Doyle says:
    29th March 2020 at 14:46

    Welcome back, dues! 🙂

  3. Jason says:
    29th March 2020 at 22:19

    Welcome back indeed! I’ve missed you speaking directly to my brain 🙂

  4. Thayer says:
    30th March 2020 at 00:15

    And now the podcast has entered the teenage years, let the fun and game begin. Great to have you all back for another season.

  5. Torin Doyle says:
    5th April 2020 at 17:05

    My previous comment should have read ‘dudes’ and not ‘dues’.

