S13E05 – The Scottish Play

This week we’ve be stoving in people’s heads with spades and buying tablets. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is out! We discuss GNOME Shell UX plans, the GNOME extension for Snapcraft, Ubuntu on LinuxONE mainframes and a new release of Mir. We round up some events and our picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 13 Episode 05 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been hosting popey spades and OpenSpades public server;
snap install openspadesto join the fun!
- Martin now Lives in a 3 tablet household, Lenovo Smartab P10, Lenovo Smartab M10 and Fire HD 10 Kid Edition
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Akademy: 4th to 11th of September 2020 – Online
- Akademy consists of panels, workshops and BoFs on KDE projects and applications, Plasma, Plasma Mobile, coding, contributing and more.
- Ubuntu Masters Virtual Event: 30th April
- Technical deep-dive discussions, interact with the speakers, and access resources to help kick you off these ideas in your own organisation.
- We discuss the news:
