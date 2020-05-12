S13E07 – Jumping over children

This week we’ve been making a New Show and playing Ring Fit Adventure. We discuss Mark Shuttleworth on Ubuntu popularity and Canonical profitability, Ubuntu Core security audit, Groovy Gorilla is coming, Ubuntu Studio switches to KDE, Folder Colors adds Yaru support and Ubuntu Server has a self-updating installer. Plus we round up some of our favourite tech stories.

It’s Season 13 Episode 07 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

