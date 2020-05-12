S13E07 – Jumping over children

This week we’ve been making a New Show and playing Ring Fit Adventure. We discuss Mark Shuttleworth on Ubuntu popularity and Canonical profitability, Ubuntu Core security audit, Groovy Gorilla is coming, Ubuntu Studio switches to KDE, Folder Colors adds Yaru support and Ubuntu Server has a self-updating installer. Plus we round up some of our favourite tech stories.
It’s Season 13 Episode 07 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been doing The New Show.
- Mark has been playing with Ring Fit Adventure.
- We discuss the community news:
- Mark Shuttleworth talks about Ubuntu popularity and Canonical profitability.
- Cybersecurity firm Rule4 have done a security audit of Ubuntu Core as an IoT platform.
- Ubuntu 20.10 will be “Groovy Gorilla” and was named by one of the presenters.
- Ubuntu Studio switching desktop environments.
- Ubuntu Folder Colours in 20.04.
- Self-updating server installer.
- We discuss the news:
