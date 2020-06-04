S13E11 – Inside out clothes

This week we’ve been making podcasts and porting games to Scratch. We discuss Mint breaking Chromium, possible new features in Groovy Gorilla, GNOME defeating a patent troll, ZFS on Ubuntu, microk8s coming to Windows and macOS and Lenovo shipping Ubuntu or more laptops and workstations. We also round up some of our favourite stories from the tech world.

It’s Season 13 Episode 11 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show: