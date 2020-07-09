S13E16 – Owls

This week we’ve been re-installing Ubuntu 20.04. Following WWDC, we discuss Linux Desktop aspirations, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been re-installing Ubuntu.

We discuss Linux Desktop aspirations.

We share a Command Line Lurve: bashtop – “the cool top alternative”.



sudo add-apt-repository ppa:bashtop-monitor/bashtop sudo apt update sudo apt install bashtop bashtop

