S13E17 – Knitting outside

This week we’ve been filling in forms and doing kitchen renovations. We discuss popularity contest being removed from Ubuntu, 19.10 going EOL, KDEs cross-platform storefront and Linux adopting inclusive language. We also round up our picks from the wider tech news and share an event; remember those!
It’s Season 13 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been filling in Form E.
- Mark has been doing kitchen renovations(!)
- We discuss community news:
- We mention some events:
- Linux Application Summit: 12 to 14 of November 2020 – Online!
- We discuss the news:
The ‘Inclusive Language’ carry on is just silly. It’s more looking for racism where there isn’t any. The world is going PC mad more and more each day. What’s next? Banning/burning books? I wish people would be more rational and think more with their head over their heart.
Martin, how are the terms inappropriate? You will always have whiners that’ll find offence at something – the issue is with them.
Should the word black box in airplanes be banned? /s
How about banning the great sitcom, Black Books? /s
