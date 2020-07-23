S13E18 – Full moon

This week we’ve been making operating systems for the Raspberry Pi 4. We discuss our favourite gadgets, bring you a verrrry long command line love and round up all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been making Ubuntu MATE 20.04 for the Raspberry Pi 4.
- We discuss some of our favourite gadgets.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
lsblk -bdno NAME,SIZE | grep -v loop | while read dev size; do model=$(</sys/block/$dev/device/model); hours=$(sudo smartctl -a /dev/${dev} | awk '/Power_On_Hours/ { gsub(/h.*/, "", $10); print $10 }'); years=$(bc <<< "scale=2; $hours / 24 / 365.25"); size_tib=$(bc <<< "scale=4; $size / 1024 / 1024 / 1024 / 1024"); printf "%s %6d hours (%5.2f years) %.2fTiB %s\n" $dev $hours $years $size_tib "$model"; done | sort -rnk 2
sdd 50346 hours ( 5.74 years) 2.73TiB TOSHIBA DT01ACA3
sdc 50346 hours ( 5.74 years) 2.73TiB TOSHIBA DT01ACA3
sda 50345 hours ( 5.74 years) 2.73TiB TOSHIBA DT01ACA3
sdb 50062 hours ( 5.71 years) 2.73TiB TOSHIBA DT01ACA3
sde 48991 hours ( 5.58 years) 0.23TiB VB0250EAVER
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Mike Petrucci
