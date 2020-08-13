S13E21 – Rabbit’s foot

This week we’ve been exploring our computing past and getting sweets not computers from Amazon. We discuss new point releases of Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04 and 20.04, an Ubuntu restrospective infographic and KDE Neon 20.04. We also round up some events and tech news.

It’s Season 13 Episode 21 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

