S13E26 – The evil eye

This week we’ve been playing with arcade boards and finishing DIY in the kitchen. We discuss if old technology is more fun than new technology, bring you a command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 13 Episode 26 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been playing with arcade games.
- Mark has been finishing his kitchen.
- We discuss if old technology is inherently more fun than new technology?
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
opusenc– Podcasts on a Floppy disk
-
opusenc in.wav --downmix-mono --bitrate 6 --cvbr --framesize 60 out.opus
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Luuk Wouters
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply