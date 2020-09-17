S13E26 – The evil eye

This week we’ve been playing with arcade boards and finishing DIY in the kitchen. We discuss if old technology is more fun than new technology, bring you a command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 26 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been playing with arcade games. Mark has been finishing his kitchen.

We discuss if old technology is inherently more fun than new technology?

We share a Command Line Lurve: opusenc – Podcasts on a Floppy disk



opusenc in.wav --downmix-mono --bitrate 6 --cvbr --framesize 60 out.opus

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.