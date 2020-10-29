S13E32 – Sleeping northwards

This week we’ve been escaping from Hell and using Stadia controllers over WiFi. We

It’s Season 13 Episode 32 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Mark has been beating Hades; for the first time. Martin has been playing with Stadia controllers; including over WiFi with Stadia in a browser.

We discuss all your tiling window manager feedback.

We share a Command Line Lurve: liquidctl – Cross-platform CLI and Python drivers for AIO liquid coolers and other devices



liquidctl list # animate the Corsair H115i cold plate liquidctl set led color super-fixed 0000ff 1e90ff 0000ff 0000cd 00008b 000080 0000ff 1e90ff 0000ff 0000cd 00008b 000080 --match h115i # set the Corsair H115i fan curve liquidctl set fan speed 30 10 32 27 34 30 40 40 45 50 50 60 60 100 --match h115i

