S13E34 – Itchy hands

This week we get crafty, discuss if Ubuntu is still exciting, bring you some command line love, round up all your wonderful feedback and visit ThinkPad corner.
It’s Season 13 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been crafting.
- We discuss if Ubuntu is still exciting and if it should drop GNOME.
- We share a command line lurve:
vramfs– VRAM based file system for Linux
sudo apt -y install gcc libfuse3-dev make opencl-headers
git clone https://github.com/Overv/vramfs
cd vramfs
make
sudo cp bin/vramfs /usr/local/bin
# Mount vram
sudo mkdir -p /mnt/vram
sudo vramfs /mnt/vram 2GB -d 0
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Daniel Jensen
I started my GNU/Linux journey with Ubuntu (GNOME2) and used it for many years (stopped using it in late-2016 [actually was the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint]). I recall in the late-2000s and early-2010s, of being far more excited at new Ubuntu releases. Now though it’s a bit meh. The Ubuntu wallpapers were far better back then also IMO. I couldn’t stand Unity and loth GNOME3.