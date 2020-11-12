S13E34 – Itchy hands

This week we get crafty, discuss if Ubuntu is still exciting, bring you some command line love, round up all your wonderful feedback and visit ThinkPad corner.

It’s Season 13 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been crafting.

We discuss if Ubuntu is still exciting and if it should drop GNOME.

We share a command line lurve: vramfs – VRAM based file system for Linux



sudo apt -y install gcc libfuse3-dev make opencl-headers git clone https://github.com/Overv/vramfs cd vramfs make sudo cp bin/vramfs /usr/local/bin # Mount vram sudo mkdir -p /mnt/vram sudo vramfs /mnt/vram 2GB -d 0

