S14E01 – Navy Chefs Remit

11th March 2021 Samantha 3 Comments

This week we’ve become an Ubuntu Member and got a new job. We discuss Flutter as the future for Ubuntu app development, the new Ubuntu installer, Ubuntu MATE adopting Yaru, a new GTK Spotify client and Proton (not that one) for Firefox. We also round up some events and our favourite picks from the tech news.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 14 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

3 Comments » for S14E01 – Navy Chefs Remit
  1. JR says:
    11th March 2021 at 19:52

    Welcome back!

    Reply
  2. Torin Doyle says:
    14th March 2021 at 14:26

    Welcome back!

    I like the look of that MATE Yaru theme.

    Reply
  3. Don Harper says:
    21st March 2021 at 21:18

    So, you might want to update the ‘The Presenters’ page as it still has Martin working for Canonical…

    Love the show, and thanks for coming back for another season!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.