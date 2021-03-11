S14E01 – Navy Chefs Remit

This week we’ve become an Ubuntu Member and got a new job. We discuss Flutter as the future for Ubuntu app development, the new Ubuntu installer, Ubuntu MATE adopting Yaru, a new GTK Spotify client and Proton (not that one) for Firefox. We also round up some events and our favourite picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 01 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has become an Ubuntu Member.
- Martin has got a new job at slim.ai.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- What’s next for CentOS users: 11th March 5pm UTC – Online
- FOSS Talk almost live: 12 June – Online
- We discuss the news:
Image credit: Stefan C. Asafti
Welcome back!
I like the look of that MATE Yaru theme.
So, you might want to update the ‘The Presenters’ page as it still has Martin working for Canonical…
Love the show, and thanks for coming back for another season!