S14E06 – Flap Bake Signal

This week we have been deploying bitwarden_rs and get the Stream Deck to work well on Ubuntu. We discuss how much we really use desktop environments, bring you a GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 06 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been installing bitwarden_rs.
- Martin has been making the Elgato Stream Deck work well on Ubuntu.
- We discuss the “stuff” that comes bundled with a desktop environment and how much of that “stuff” you actually use or need?
- We share a GUI Lurve:
barrier– Software KVM
-
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
That's all for this week!
On the topic of DEs – I started with GNOME2 in 2008 and went to Xfce after G2 went away, then MATE and am very happy with it. The Caja FM is perfect for my needs. MATE has just the right amount of config options – not too much and not too little.