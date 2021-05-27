S14E12 – Clinics Lifesaver Yanked

This week we’ve been making a Linux powered Commodore 64 and coding with BlitzMax-NG. We discuss technology for kids, bring you a command live love and reply to all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been playing with BlitzMax-NG.
- Martin has made the most powerful Commodore My64 e-v-e-r!.
- We discuss the Yoto Player and technology for kids.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:d
gource– [https://gource.io/](software version control visualization)
-
gource -1280x720 --date-format %Y-%m-%d --seconds-per-day 0.025 --auto-skip-seconds 0.05 --no-time-travel --stop-at-end --highlight-users --max-user-speed 125 -r 30 -o - | ffmpeg -y -r 30 -f image2pipe -vcodec ppm -i - -vcodec libx264 -preset medium -pix_fmt yuv420p -crf 18 gource.mp4
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Lynda Hinton
