S14E14 – Letter Copy Magic

This week we got a portable touch screen monitor. We discuss our favourite Linux apps, bring you a command line lurve and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- We discuss our favourite Linux applications.
- Martin’s Apps
- Mark’s Apps
- PHPStorm – the best PHP IDE
- Sound Converter – converts, renames and resamples audio files
- NextCloud – self-hosted “cloud” storage with instant photo upload.
- Alan’s Apps
- Google Chrome – The best web browser
- OBS Studio – Best screen recorder and streamer
- Visual Studio Code – The best IDE
- Bonus App
- Syncthing – Continuous file synchronization
- We share a command line lurve:
rpg-cli– Your filesystem as a dungeon!
-
rpg ~/Scripts
spider[2][xxxx]@~/Scripts
hero[1][xxx-] -11hp
spider[2][xxxx] dodged!
hero[1][x---] -13hp
spider[2][xxxx] dodged!
hero[1][----] -12hp
hero[1][----][----]@~/Scripts 💀
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Artem Maltsev
