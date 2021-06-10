S14E14 – Letter Copy Magic

This week we got a portable touch screen monitor. We discuss our favourite Linux apps, bring you a command line lurve and go over all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

rpg ~/Scripts

  spider[2][xxxx]@~/Scripts

    hero[1][xxx-] -11hp
  spider[2][xxxx]  dodged!
    hero[1][x---] -13hp
  spider[2][xxxx]  dodged!
    hero[1][----] -12hp

    hero[1][----][----]@~/Scripts &#x1f480;

