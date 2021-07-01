S14E17 – Digit Sports Typist

This week we’ve been holiday and been learning Godot. We round up news and goings on from the community and discuss our picks from the wider tech news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 14 Episode 17 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been learning Godot.
- Mark has been on holiday.
- We discuss the community news:
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Neel
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply