S14E18 – Timing Chefs Watch

This week we’ve been configuring new-ish HP Microservers and entering our first game jam. We discuss Project Kebe, an open source Snap Store implementation, and respond to all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been configuring a new(er) HP MicroServer.
- Martin has entered My First Game Jam – Summer 2021.
- We discuss a Project Kebe – an open-source Snap Store implementation
- We share a Webby Lurve:
- “The easiest way to create a README” – Readme dot so
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Fabrizio Magoni
