S14E19 – Twin Pages Slug

This week we’ve been playing chess and trying to play DOOM Eternal. We round up the news and goings on from the Ubuntu community and our favourite picks from the wider tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 19 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been playing chess
- Mark has been trying to play DOOM Eternal.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention an event:
- SeaGL 2021: 5th to 6th of November 2021 – The Internet
- We discuss the news:
