S14E20 – Claps Select Slate

This week we’ve been playing DOOM Eternal and buying aptX Low Latency earbuds. We discuss the Steam Deck from Valve, bring you a command line love and go over all your feedback.
It's Season 14 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been buying aptX Low Latency earbuds – EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid and Creative Labs Aurvana Trio Wireless
- Mark has been playing with DOOM Eternal.
- We discuss the Steam Deck from Valve
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
sudo apt install duc
duc index ~
duc ls ~ # plain text output
duc ui ~ # curses interface (like ncdu)
duc graph ~ # Creates a png sunburst graph
duc gui ~ # Interactive X sunburst graph
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
