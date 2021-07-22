S14E20 – Claps Select Slate

This week we’ve been playing DOOM Eternal and buying aptX Low Latency earbuds. We discuss the Steam Deck from Valve, bring you a command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

sudo apt install duc duc index ~ duc ls ~ # plain text output duc ui ~ # curses interface (like ncdu) duc graph ~ # Creates a png sunburst graph duc gui ~ # Interactive X sunburst graph

