S14E26 – Amid Navigable Impulses

This week we’ve been building a new Ubuntu workstation. We interview Andreas Kling about SerenityOS, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful (and not so wonderful) feedback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 14 Episode 26 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been building a new Ubuntu workstation with his daughter.
- We discuss SerenityOS with it’s creator Andreas Kling
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
printf '\e]8;;http://example.com\e\\This is a link\e]8;;\e\\\n'
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Brett Jordan
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply