S14E26 – Amid Navigable Impulses

2nd September 2021 Samantha No Comments

This week we’ve been building a new Ubuntu workstation. We interview Andreas Kling about SerenityOS, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful (and not so wonderful) feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 26 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

printf '\e]8;;http://example.com\e\\This is a link\e]8;;\e\\\n'

