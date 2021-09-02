S14E26 – Amid Navigable Impulses

This week we’ve been building a new Ubuntu workstation. We interview Andreas Kling about SerenityOS, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful (and not so wonderful) feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 26 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been building a new Ubuntu workstation with his daughter.

We discuss SerenityOS with it’s creator Andreas Kling

We share a Command Line Lurve: Clickable hyperlinks in the terminal



printf '\e]8;;http://example.com\e\\This is a link\e]8;;\e\\

'

