S09E07 – Light in the Window

It’s Episode Seven of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
We’re here again!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- Microsoft and Canonical have announced Ubuntu for Windows, a system allowing Linux binaries to run on Windows
- Linux outperforms Windows when running The Talos Principle on Vulkan
- Red Hat offers free Red Hat Enterprise Linux to developers
- Ubuntu is now available for IBM’s LinuxONE platform
- RMS weighs in with piece on ZFS and Linux licensing
- Google shuts down a server, some home proprietary automation kit becomes bricked
- We discuss the community news:
- Next gen XPS 13 developer edition available in Europe
- Ubuntu Community Donations report (Q3 2015)
- The Ubuntu IRC Council election results have just been announced – Congratulations to elky, flannel, hggdh, Tm_T, and Unit193
- Nominations to the Tech Board
- Ubuntu Budgie Remix sees beta release
- Ubuntu Make 16.03
- PPAs have been re-signed
- And some events:
- Egham Raspberry Jam – Sunday 24 April 2016 – Staines-upon-Thames, UK
- LinuxFest Northwest – 23-24 April 2016 – Bellingham, WA, USA
- Raspberry Jam at Blackgang Chine – Sunday 5th June, 10:30-13:30 – Isle of Wight, UK
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
- FOSS Talk Live – Saturday 6 August 2016 – Kings Cross, London, UK
- We discuss getting a new Thinkpad T450 and eating Easter chocolate.
- This weeks cover image is from The U.S. Army
