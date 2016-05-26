S09E13 – Hollywood Nights

It’s Episode Thirteen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
We’re here again, but one of us is not!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news.
- Linux is the largest software development project on the planet
- Google to block Flash on Chrome, only 10 websites exempt
- Qualcomm flaw puts millions of Android devices at risk
- After years of hard work, ZFS for Linux finally lands in Debian GNU/Linux repos
- Yubico has replaced all open-source components with proprietary closed-source code in Yubikey 4s
- Firefox lets users try new features with ‘Test Pilot’
- Amazon targets YouTube with new online video posting service
- We discuss the community news:
- Ubuntu France LoCo rocked out at the music Festival Papillons de Nuit
- Byobu Hollywood Melodrama and Ubuntu featured on NBCNews!
- Aaron Honeycutt talks about his experience using Ubuntu Touch on his Nexus 7 2013 WiFi Edition.
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 will be more about fixes than features For more info, see Launchpad.
- And some events:
- SouthEast LinuxFest (SELF) – 10-12 June – Charlotte, NC, US
- Red Hat Summit – 28 June – 1 July – San Francisco, CA, US
- Texas Linux Fest – 8-9 July – Austin, TX, US
- LinuxCon Japan – 13-15 July – Tokyo, Japan
- We discuss using Android Pay in the UK to buy some crisps.
- This weeks cover image was made by us.
