S09E37 – Raspberry Uber

It’s Episode Thirty-Seven of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Jon Spriggs are connected and speaking to your brain.
We are four once more, but who is Jon?
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news:
- Internet Archive turns 20
- It’s Finally Legal To Hack Your Own Devices (Even Your Car)
- Zotac announce new small form-factor barebones, gaming PC
- An industrial tribunal has ruled that Uber drivers are employees under UK law
- Intel’s Vulkan Linux Driver Gets ~30% Performance Boost, Now Faster Than OpenGL
- Harvard Business school researchers have found Wikipedia articles are as neutral as Encyclopedia Britannica
- Nintendo’s $60 NES Classic appears to run Linux
- Preparations for surviving the total anihilation of Earth, well California, are underway
- We discuss the community news:
- The Canonical Design Team has released the Yakkety Yak release artwork
- Dirty COW was livepatched in Ubuntu within hours of publication
- Mythbuntu Linux Distribution Discontinued
- Ubuntu Core 16 is released
- The iconic text editor Vim celebrates 25 years
- Debian 9 “Stretch” will drops PowerPC as a release architecture
- Meet Meow, a Purfect GNOME Menu Editor
- We mention some events:
- Ubuntu Online Summit – 15-16 November 2016
- Paris Open Source Summit 2016 – 16 – 17 November 2016 – Paris, France
- UbuCon Europe – 18 – 20 November 2016 – Essen, Germany
- FOSDEM 2017 – 4 – 5 February 2017 – Brussels, Belgium
- We also discuss making games with Scratch and home-assistant.io.
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
