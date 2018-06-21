S11E15 – Fifteen Minutes

This week we get the Hades Canyon NUC fully working and play Pillars of Eternity II. We discuss the falling value of BitCoin, backdoored Docker images and Microsoft getting into hot water over their work with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Plus we round up the community news.
It’s Season 11 Episode 15 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has got his Hades Canyon NUC working properly with Ubuntu MATE 18.04.
- Mark has been playing Pillars of Eternity II.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Image credit: Victoria Palacios
