S11E18 – Eighteen Summers

This week we’ve been using GameMaker 1.4 on Windows to patch Spelunky for Linux. We interview some of the Ubuntu Communitheme team, round up the community news and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been using GameMaker 1.4 on Windows to patch Spelunky Classic HD.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- OggCamp: 18th to 19th of August 2018 – Sheffield, UK.
- Libre Application Summit: 6th to 9th of Sept 2018 – Denver, Colorado.
- We interview members of the Ubuntu Communitheme team
-
And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Cédric Dhaenens
