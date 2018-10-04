S11E30 – Thirty Seconds

This week we’ve added VA-API support to the ffmpeg Snap, discuss installing all the distros in VirtualBox, bring you a new found love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been adding VA-API support to the ffmpeg Snap.
- We discuss installing lots of Linux distros in VirtualBox.
We share a New Found Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Yasha code generator
