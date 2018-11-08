S11E35 – Stranger on Route Thirty-Five

This week we’ve been using windows Subsystem for Linux and playing with a ThinkPad P1. IBM buys RedHat, System76 announces their Thelio desktop computers, SSD encryption is busted, Fedora turns 15, IRC turns 30 and we round up the community news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 11 Episode 35 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been testing Windows Subsystem for Linux.
- Martin been playing with a Thinkpad P1.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Disco Dingo
- Xubuntu Development Update November 2018
- Mir News: 2nd of November 2018
- Congratulations to Erich Eickmeyer, from Ubuntu Studio, on becoming an Ubuntu Member.
- Image credit: NordWood Themes
That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Regarding the ‘SSD encryption is busted’ story. I wonder how would someone fare on one of the mentioned SSDs with full LUKS encryption on GNU/Linux?