S11E38 – Thirty-Eight Nooses

This week we’ve been donating to Wikipedia and discuss Mark’s Snappy Adventure. We bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 38 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been donating to Wikipedia.
- We discuss Mark’s “Snappy Adventure”.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
youtube-dl– Download an entire YouTube channel
youtube-dl -f best -ciw -o %(title)s.%(id)s.%(ext)s -v https://www.youtube.com/ubuntupodcast
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Jess Watters
Thanks guys for reading out my comment. I appreciate it.