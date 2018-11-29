S11E38 – Thirty-Eight Nooses

29th November 2018 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been donating to Wikipedia and discuss Mark’s Snappy Adventure. We bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 11 Episode 38 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

youtube-dl -f best -ciw -o %(title)s.%(id)s.%(ext)s -v https://www.youtube.com/ubuntupodcast

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    29th November 2018 at 19:53

    Thanks guys for reading out my comment. I appreciate it.

