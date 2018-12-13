S11E40 – North Dallas Forty

This week we’ve been playing on the Nintendo Switch. We review our tech highlights from 2018 and go over our 2018 predictions, just to see how wrong we really were. We also have some Webby love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 40 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been playing on his Nintendo Switch.
- We review the tech highlights from 2018 and go over our 2018 predictions.
We share a Webby Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
My predictions for 2019:
~ Either Void Linux or Solus will shutdown sometime next year.
~ Canonical will be bought out by M$. 🙁
~ Bitcoin will increase greatly in value.