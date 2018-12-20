S11E41 – Forty-One Jane Doe’s

This week we have been playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate and upgrading home servers from Ubuntu 16.04 to 18.04. We discuss Discord Store confirming Linux support, MIPS going open source, Microsoft Edge switching to Chromium and the release of Collabora Online Developer Edition 4.0 RC1. We also round up community news and events.
It’s Season 11 Episode 41 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been doing upgrading home server(s) from 16.04 to 18.04.
- Mark has been playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
- We discuss the news:
- We discuss the community news:
- Robert Ancell has blogged about GIFs in GNOME and Interesting things about the GIF image format
- Fixing broken Dropbox sync support
- KDE apps at the snap of your fingers including a snap of the entire KDE Plasma desktop.
- More Ubuntu laptops are available from Dell
- Mir News: 14th of December 2018
- We mention some events:
- FOSSTalk Live: 8th June 2019 – London – The Harrison Pub
