S12E03 – Wizball

This week we’ve been to Moodlemoot, finished hanging doors and watched some Game of Thrones. We discuss the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) release for all the flavours and round up some news.
It’s Season 12 Episode 03 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been watching Game of Thrones and working on Ubuntu MATE.
- Mark has been at MoodleMoot and finished his doors.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- Linux Fest North West: April 26 – 28, 2019 Bellingham Technical College, WA, USA.
- We discuss the news:
- Image taken from Wizball published in 1987 for Commodore 64 by Ocean Software.
I love that image! I’ve fond memories of spending many hours playing Wizball on the good old C64. ☺️