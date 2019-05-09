S12E05 – Superfrog

This week we talk about our trip to LFNW. We discuss the new budget-friendly Dell Precision laptops shipping with Ubuntu, the Ubuntu Developer Desktop Survey, the most power efficient Ubuntu flavour and Mark Shuttleworth’s views on the Ubuntu Desktop. We discuss Pine64’s updates for May 2019, Easy Anti Cheat for Linux and the new Windows Terminal.
It’s Season 12 Episode 05 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan and Martin have been to Linux Fest North West and enjoying American culture.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- OggCamp 2019 – call for papers: October 19 to 20 of October 2019 – Machester, UK.
- We discuss the news:
- Pine64 – May 2019 News
- Easy Anti Cheat for Linux on pause. Since recording this episode Epic Games released a statement that Easy Anti-Cheat is actually still supported for Linux.
- Microsoft announces Windows Terminal and WSL 2
- Image taken from Superfrog published in 1993 for the Amiga by Team17.
