S12E10 – Salamander

13th June 2019 Samantha 2 Comments

This week we’ve been playing with tiling window managers, we “meet the forkers”, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 12 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
    • Alan has been playing with i3wm.
  • We “meet the forkers”; when projects end, forks are soon to follow.

  • We share a command line lurve:

  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
  • Image taken from Salamander arcade machine manufactured in 1986 by Konami.

2 Comments » for S12E10 – Salamander
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    13th June 2019 at 20:23

    12 years in some achievement.
    I think it’s odd how Wimpy pronounces Debian.
    Regarding the huge number of GNU/Linux distros – well I think quality generally trumps quantity.

    Reply
  2. Torin Doyle says:
    13th June 2019 at 20:26

    Correction to my earlier post (or feel free to delete this comment and fix the spelling):
    12 years is some achievement.

    Reply

