S13E02 – Walking under ladders

5th April 2020 Samantha 2 Comments

This week we’ve been live streaming Ubuntu development and replacing VirtualBox with Bash. We discuss Mark’s new Linux Steam PC set-up, bring you some musical command-line love and go over all your feedback!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 13 Episode 02 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

sudo snap install ncspot
ncspot
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
  • Image credit: Miguel Orós

That’s all for this week! You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube. If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

2 Comments » for S13E02 – Walking under ladders
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    5th April 2020 at 15:29

    Hey guys.

    Please bring back the retro game images for each episode. I loved those.

    My suggestions for S13E03:
    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/b/b6/Fantasy_World_Dizzy_Coverart.png
    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/f/f2/Magicland_Dizzy_Coverart.png
    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/8/89/Treasure_Island_Dizzy_Coverart.png
    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/5/57/Dizzy_inlay.jpg

    Cheers.

    Reply
  2. Torin Doyle says:
    9th April 2020 at 07:48

    Hey guys. Please bring back the retro game images for each episode. I loved those. Cheers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.