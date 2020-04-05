S13E02 – Walking under ladders

This week we’ve been live streaming Ubuntu development and replacing VirtualBox with Bash. We discuss Mark’s new Linux Steam PC set-up, bring you some musical command-line love and go over all your feedback!

It’s Season 13 Episode 02 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been live streaming Ubuntu development and creating a replacement for VirtualBox in Bash.

We discuss a Mark’s new Linux Steam PC and in-home streaming setup.

We share a Command Line Lurve: ncspot – ncurses spotify music client



sudo snap install ncspot ncspot

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

Image credit: Miguel Orós

