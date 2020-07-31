S13E19 – Three manholes

This week we’ve been going retro; making an Ubuntu Retro Remix and playing ET:Legacy. We discuss the new release of digiKam, Intel GPU driver tweaks, Ubuntu Web Remix, Thunderbird 78 and Mir 2.0! We also round up our picks from the tech news.

It’s Season 13 Episode 19 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

