S13E27 – Find a penny, pick it up

This week we’ve been spying on our children and playing games on Twitch. We discuss the Ubuntu Community Council revival, GNOMEs new versioning scheme, Geary adding encryption support, Plasma 5.20, Xfce 4.16, Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 and Microsoft Edge coming Linux. We also round up our picks from the wider tech news.
It’s Season 13 Episode 27 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been setting up a nursery camera
- Martin has been playing Hotshot Racing, Her Majesty’s SPIFFING and Broforce on Wimpy’s World Twitch channel.
- We discuss the community news:
- Ubuntu Community Council to be revived
- New GNOME versioning scheme
- Geary: Transparent encryption and signing with GPG ( via Jeffrey Bouter on Telegram)
- Plasma 5.20 Beta
- Xfce 4.16 new features and improvements
- Microsoft Edge is coming to Linux in October
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 release
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Siora Photography
