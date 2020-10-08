S13E29 – Penny for a sharp gift

This week we’ve been hoovering with robots and playing Hades. We discuss snaps getting auto-theme install support, the Groovy Gorilla mascot, crowd sourcing featured apps for the Snap Store, touchpad gestures for Linux desktop and Mir still being alive and well! We also round up our picks from the tech news and bring you some events!
It’s Season 13 Episode 29 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
#fsfon freenode irc
- Linux Application Summit – 12th to 14th of November 2020 – Online
- MiniDebConf “Gaming Edition” – 21st – 22nd November 2020 – Online
- FSF is 35 party – Friday, October 9th (12:00 EDT until 17:00 EDT).
- We discuss the news:
