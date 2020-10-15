S13E30 – Whistling indoors

This week we’ve been upgrading our GPUs. We discuss our experiences using IoT devices, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been upgrading his computer with a Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC GPU

We discuss our experiences using IoT devices.

We share a Command Line Lurve: bpytop – Linux/OSX/FreeBSD resource monitor (BashTOP successor)



bpytop

