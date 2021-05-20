S14E11 – Pigs Eating Shot

This week we got a 65% keyboard and played Pokemon Snap. We round up the community news and events, then some picks from the wider tech news.

It’s Season 14 Episode 11 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.