S14E11 – Pigs Eating Shot

20th May 2021 Samantha No Comments

This week we got a 65% keyboard and played Pokemon Snap. We round up the community news and events, then some picks from the wider tech news.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 14 Episode 11 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.