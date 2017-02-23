S10E00 – Cool Skillful Title

It’s Season Ten Episode Zero of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In your face, we’re back for season 10!
In this pre-season teaser:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to since the end of last year.:
- Having curry together somewhere near Oxford.
- Upgrading a Steambox with a low-profile nvidia GEFORCE GTX 1050 TI 4GT graphics card.
- Buying and playing games to “test drive” the nvidia GEFORCE GTX 1050 TI 4GT.
- Getting an LG G Watch to experiment with Asteroid OS.
- Decorating the house.
- Fixing an unreliable car.
- Hacking another car with Carista OBD2 to make it smarter.
- Making a better fuel gauge with an OBD2 adpater.
- Echo, echo, echo…
- Voice activated Philips Hue lights.
- We explain some changes to the show format for Season 10.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
