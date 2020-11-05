S13E33 – New shoes on the table

This week we’ve been hacking Steam controllers and making fast home directories. We round up the Ubuntu community news, discuss the 21.04 codename, Raspberry Pi images for Ubuntu MATE, Trisquel 9.0, snap speed improvements and turn our lights on and off from GNOME Shell. We also round up some news from the rest of the tech world.

It's Season 13 Episode 33 of the Ubuntu Podcast!

In this week’s show:

