S13E33 – New shoes on the table

This week we’ve been hacking Steam controllers and making fast home directories. We round up the Ubuntu community news, discuss the 21.04 codename, Raspberry Pi images for Ubuntu MATE, Trisquel 9.0, snap speed improvements and turn our lights on and off from GNOME Shell. We also round up some news from the rest of the tech world.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 13 Episode 33 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been hacking his Steam controller.
- Martin has been making a very fast home directory.
- We discuss the community news:
- New community council elected
- New LoCo council sought
- New membership board sought
- 21.04 is Hirsute Hippo
- Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 20.10 are available for the Raspberry Pi.
- Trisquel 9.0 “Etiona” is released
- Control Philips Hue Lights on Ubuntu with this GNOME Extension
- Snap speed improvements with new compression algorithm!
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Dillon Shook
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply